US hits Iran’s envoy to Yemen, Chinese firms with sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is escalating steps to rein in Iran’s activities in the Middle East and North Korea’s efforts to evade international sanctions with new penalties against both nations and proxies. As it winds down its term, the administration announced Tuesday that it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s ambassador to Yemen’s Houthi rebels and also on 10 Chinese and Vietnamese companies and ships involved in selling and transporting North Korean coal. The moves come as the administration seeks to step up pressure on governments it opposes in various parts of the world before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.