‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

1:23 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. health authorities have rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot came Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the U.K. program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed “V-Day.” Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.

Associated Press

