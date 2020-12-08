UAE owner of Israeli club says ‘door open’ to Arab players

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Emirati businessman who has bought a stake in the controversial Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says “the door is open” to adding Arab players to its roster. Beitar has gained notoriety for a small core of hardcore fans known for shouting racist epithets. It is the only major Israeli club never to have had an Arab player. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan as asked about his plans for the team at a news conference on Tuesday. He said that “the door is open” to all players, regardless of of their religion or background.