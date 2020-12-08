Thai activists report to police over lese majeste charges

BANGKOK (AP) — Four leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement have reported to police to acknowledge charges that they defamed the king in their calls to reform the monarchy to make it more accountable. The leaders criticized the country’s lese majeste laws before entering a police station north of Bangkok, while around 100 supporters chanted “Cancel 112,” referring to the section of the Thai Criminal Code that forbids defamation of the monarchy. After speaking with police officers for just over an hour, the four leaders were allowed to go.