Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective

Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effectiveNew
(AP) -- New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective.
Some experts say that shows it is likely to win approval. But questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55.
That's a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.
Partial results were published Tuesday by the medical journal Lancet.
Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. health regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as they near a decision on whether to allow use of the shot.
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
AP Chief Medical Writer
