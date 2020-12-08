Schmelzer off to strong start while focusing on basketball

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Normally, McKaela Schmelzer goes from soccer mode into basketball season at this time of year. But she's played her four years of soccer at UW-Milwaukee, and now the Harlem grad is just focusing on basketball, with a team that's off to a 3-1 start.

"This team is so much fun and this is definitely my favorite season," Schmelzer said. "We just have so many girls who are willing to sacrifice and compete."

The pandemic has changed a lot of things in college sports, including the Horizon League schedule, which will feature games on back-to-back days against the same team to limit travel. That starts this week for UW-Milwaukee with back-to-back games against UW-Green Bay Saturday and Sunday.

"The biggest thing is just that 2nd day," Schmelzer explains. "Whichever team has the most energy, whichever team is better-conditioned, that's going to be a huge benefit to them."

Just getting to play is something McKaela doesn't take for granted, with a lot of games getting canceled all over the country due to COVID-19 cases rising.

"Places that I've been, my room and the K [Klotsche Center], which is where we practice and play," she said. "I honestly like it. It's just that mindset going in each day not knowing if you're going to get the next one, because we don't. "

The NCAA is not counting this year as a year of eligibility, and McKaela says she'll take advantage and return for another basketball season next year, putting off her dreams of playing professional soccer.

"I just love this life," Schmelzer says of playing college sports. "You never know, if I wasn't going to take it I would most likely regret it. My goals and dreams of playing soccer afterwards are still really high up there. I just can't leave something that's so good."

It also gives her time to work toward an MBA, while also graduating with a biomedical engineering degree. Always dedicated, always determined, McKaela Schmelzer will keep prowling with the Panthers.