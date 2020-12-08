RPS 205 school board votes to close Wilson ASPIRE

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford special education school will close at the end of the year. The RPS 205 Board of Education voted in Tuesday night's meeting to shut down Wilson ASPIRE.

Right now, 27 families belong to Wilson ASPIRE. Sixteen of those students are in the Transition Program which means they are old enough to move to another vocational training service program in or outside of the school district.

Special education leaders with the district say enrollment at Wilson ASPIRE continues to drop. They attribute that to an improvement with special educational services at RPS elementary, middle, and high schools along with therapeutic day schools.

As a result to more services being implemented at other locations more and more families are choosing to bring their child to a less restrictive learning environment.

"If we're not educating special education kids in the least restrictive environment, that will cause problems for us," said RPS Board of Education Vice President Tim Rollins. "My understanding is that one of the reasons why the number of kids at Wilson has gone down is because we have been doing a better job of putting kids in the least restrictive environment."

The families attending Wilson ASPIRE will meet with a special education team starting next month to discuss their student's Individualized Education Program or IEP to determine what school would be the base placement next year to meet their needs.