Rockford Symphony Orchestra to broadcast Holiday Pops concert on 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for some holiday joy on Christmas Day, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and 13 WREX have you covered!



The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announced its annual Holiday Pops concert will air on 13 WREX on Christmas Day! The concerts will air at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The RSO will perform and record the 30-minute televised version at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford.

The program will include holiday favorites like:

Joy to the World

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Twelve Days of Christmas

A Carol Festival

Adeste Fideles

Sussex Mummer's Carol

A Christmas Festival Overture

Nutcracker Overture, March, Sugar Plum,

Trepak (Russian dance)

I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas

Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Christmas Song

Christmas Jazz Suite

The RSO says the current restrictions in our region prevent them from performing the concert for a live audience.



In response to the current situation, the decision was made to record it safely with a brass and percussion ensemble for viewing on the RSO website in its entirety and an abbreviated version to be televised on December 25, 2020.

The concert is part of the Illinois Bank & Trust Pops Series and is sponsored by Midland Wealth Management.

For more information about the Rockford Symphony Orchestra or to donate go to www.rockfordsymphony.com.