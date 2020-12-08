Pornhub calls halt to unverified users posting on its site

NEW YORK (AP) — The pornographic website Pornhub says it has called a temporary halt to unverified users posting material on its site, and will set up procedures next year to better keep track of these users. The site is responding to a report in The New York Times alleging that videos of rape and underage sex can be found there, which led to Visa and Mastercard saying they are reevaluating their business relationship with Pornhub. Pornhub says it is committed to scrubbing its site of any images of child sex abuse or nonconsensual activity, and called on other online sites to join in the fight.