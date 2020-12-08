Polish priest apologizes for defense of disgraced priest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A popular Polish priest has apologized for a sermon in which he defended a bishop accused of covering up for pedophile priests. His sermon, delivered to a congregation including the justice minister and other top politicians, was later condemned by government officials. Father Tadeusz Rydzyk insisted that he had not intended to hurt victims or downplay the church’s role in the “sin and crime of pedophilia.” Rydzyk defended Bishop Henryk Janiak, recently removed by Pope Francis amid an investigation into media allegations that he had covered up cases of sexual abuse by priests. Rydzyk called Janiak a “contemporary martyr of the media.”