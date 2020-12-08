Police make arrest in Beloit homicide

(WKOW) — On 10th Street in Beloit, neighbors were shocked awake Monday morning.

"I woke up to my dogs going crazy, I had heard about 2 to 4 gunshots go off," one neighbor said.

She didn't want to be identified, but lives two houses down from where the shooting happened.

"There was about 3 squad cars here and an ambulance in front of his house," she said.

Beloit police say the shooting happened just before 6:30 after an argument broke out between two residents.

"What we got so far is there was some profanity said into the residence and it's not allowed there," Capt. Andre Sayles with BPD said.

By the time police arrived, the 50-year-old victim had no pulse and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

But police say witnesses gave a very detailed detailed description and quickly went looking for the suspect.

Less than an hour and a half after the first 911 call, Beloit Police say officers saw someone throwing something into the Rock River over the Portland Ave bridge.

That's when they arrested 34-year-old Mario Tucker, who they say was the one who killed his housemate.

The Rock County Dive team spent much of the day looking into the river to find what he had thrown.

"It's definitely shocking, I'm still speechless about it, I don't know," the neighbor said.

She says the victim was the first person to greet her to the neighborhood when she moved in in march.

"People don't ever think about something like this happening so close to home," she said. "I just feel horrible for his family and his friends, I just wish there was something we could have done.