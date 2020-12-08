One more cloudy, cool day ahead of midweek sunshine, warmer weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It might not look like meteorological winter, but it feels like it of late. Sunshine holds off for one more day before bringing slightly warmer weather to the Stateline.

Sunshine for midweek gives way to cloudy skies and rain by Friday.

One more day:

Tuesday brings a near-repeat of Monday's weather, with cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures. In spite of cloud cover, dry conditions see us through the day. Highs top out in the upper 30s to near-40, which is actually just a few degrees above average.

More cloud cover and seasonably cool temperatures.

The reason for the cloud cover has to do with a temperature inversion just a few thousand feet above the surface. Inversions make it more difficult to "mix" the atmosphere up thanks to the warming that occurs as elevation increases.

Midweek warmth:

A well-advertised warm-up is ahead for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs both days near 50°. High pressure keeps the weather pattern sunny during this period, but a developing low pressure out west promises big changes by Friday.

Rain looking likely:

The end of the work week brings a return to wet conditions. Most model guidance suggests rain holds off until the afternoon hours, with temperatures in the mid-and-upper-40s. With that said, a small amount of guidance suggests a brief window of wintry mix is possible Friday morning.

Generally speaking, rain looks to be the predominant precipitation type through much of Friday afternoon. Attention turns to what happens overnight Friday into Saturday.

Snow potential?:

Colder air is certainly going to spill in behind the weekend disturbance, but questions remain as to how quickly cooler air settles in. If the developing storm moves south of the Stateline, accumulating snow becomes more likely. If it shifts farther north, a more rainy outcome is favored.

A southerly track means snowy conditions possible Saturday.

A more northerly track would mean more rain between Friday and Saturday.

Regardless of exact track, it does look likely that any precipitation leftover Saturday could mix with snow. Continue to stay tuned to the forecast as changes are likely in the coming days.