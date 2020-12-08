Millennial Money: 10 money insights distilled over 25 years

Money and wealth have less to do with affording the newest iPhone or measuring career success, and far more to do with the core of being human: freedom, ego, stress and relationships. How we use and think about money — not simply accumulating lots of it — literally can determine our happiness while we’re alive. Those are a few of the big-picture insights financial writer Gregory Karp has learned in 25 years of writing about money. From emergency funds and financial goals to checking your credit and buying a car, much has changed over the past quarter century.