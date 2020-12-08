Mild weather and soggy weather make the Stateline feel like fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Instead of the usual winter chill, we warm up to fall-like levels for the next few days. The warmth sets us up for rain late this week, but wintry snow may not be far behind.

Mild stretch:

Temperatures jump 10 to 15 degrees in the coming days, thanks to a much warmer air mass sliding in from the west. Wednesday leaps to the upper 40's, which is a far cry from the near freezing weather we have now.

Temperatures jump from near freezing to near 50 degrees during the middle of the week.

The day starts out with some fog, then clears by the middle of the morning to sunny. By the afternoon, look for sunny and mild weather. At night, temperatures fall back to the 20's. We get the warm afternoon weather, but won't escape the brisk nights just yet.

Thursday looks especially sunny and mild. The whole day should be clear, and temperatures respond by warming up a little more. We get back to 50 degrees for the afternoon high.

By the end of the week, temperatures fall again. We still stay above freezing, which may help cut down on the snow potential for the weekend. Friday and Saturday warm into the low 40's. By the end of the weekend, we fall back to the low 30's, and stay near freezing at the warmest next week.

Weekend showers:

As mentioned above, there is a chance for snow this weekend, along with plenty of rain showers.

Soggy weather rounds out this week, with rain showers and some snow mixing in.

The weather starts out rainy on Friday. The showers slide in by the end of Friday morning, and last for the rest of the day. It should be a light to moderate rain, so downpours aren't expected. Things get interesting Friday night.

A southerly track brings a higher chance of a few inches of snow.

Depending on the track of the storm, we may see a rain/snow mix starting Friday night and lasting into Saturday. If we get more of a southerly track, then snow could completely take over, leading to snow accumulations. This could lead to a few inches of snow. However, with above freezing temperatures Saturday during the day, some of that snow may melt which lessens the impacts.

A northerly track means more rain for us this weekend.

If we get more of a northerly track, we stay on the warmer side of the storm and get mostly rain or a rain/snow mix. This leads to minimal snow accumulation. One particular model has a very southerly track, leading to the snow staying completely to our south!

For now, the majority of the models lean to a more southerly track, so the odds are better for snow accumulations by the end of Saturday. Continue to monitor the forecast and stay up to speed on the changes to the storm track as the week goes along.