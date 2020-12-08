Mike Schmidt recalls ovation Dick Allen got in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies great Mike Schmidt was there the day Dick Allen returned to play for Philadelphia. It was 1975, several seasons after Allen had left following years of fighting racism, a period that cost the seven-time All-Star fans and fame. The Phillies retired Allen’s No. 15 last September and Schmidt was at Citizens Bank Park for the ceremony and spoke fondly and forcefully about his former teammate. Allen died Monday at age 78. Schmidt tells The Associated Press it was quite a moving scene when Allen drew a standing ovation in his first game back in a Phillies uniform.