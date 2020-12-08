Skip to Content

Loves Park business brings food truck to SwedishAmerican workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hospital staff at SwedishAmerican were treated to a free meal on Tuesday, courtesy of East Bank Center in Loves Park.

The rehabilitation facility said it wanted to say thank you to hospital workers for all their hard work. It had Disco Chicken food truck provide all their meals.

"It's taking a toll on everybody. Healthcare workers, essential workers and small businesses, especially in the downtown Rockford area. So to be able to support them, bring them a little economic relief, we're happy to do so," said Nicole Garner, East Bank Center administrator.

Garner says it was also nice to create some business for Disco Chicken, a local food truck.

East Bank Center said it plans on bringing a good truck to OSF and Mercyhealth as well.

