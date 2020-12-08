Los Angeles County deputies break up huge underground party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say nearly 160 people were arrested during the weekend at an illegal party in Los Angeles County, where coronavirus cases are surging and gatherings are banned. The Saturday night raid on a location in the high desert city of Palmdale came after Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed to crack down on “super-spreader events.” Villanueva plans to discuss details of the law enforcement action a press conference Tuesday. A brief sheriff’s office statement says 158 people were arrested. KTTV Fox 11 first reported the party and arrests.