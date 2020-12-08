Local church, food truck feed community

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two different events helped feed frontline workers and those in need in the Rockford area Tuesday.

Hope Fellowship Church and Northern Illinois Foodbank's mobile pantry gave out food to those who needed it. No income requirement or ID were needed. People had to just bring their own bag or box to carry it away.

"I think so many people are being hurt by everything that is going on," said Ronald Alexander, Senior Pastor at Hope Fellowship Church. "If we can provide something that can take a little tension off, it's a great thing for the community."

Workers at SwedishAmerican got a special treat thanks to Disco Chicken and East Bank Center in Loves Park. East Bank Center brought the food truck to the hospital so healthcare workers could grab lunch for free. East Bank Center plans to bring the truck to OSF St. Anthony and Mercyhealth.