Kim’s sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lambasted South Korea’s foreign minister for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free, warning of potential consequences for the comments. South Korean Foreign Minister said over the weekend that it’s hard to believe North Korea’s claim that there has been no virus outbreak on its soil. She added that the North has been unresponsive to South Korea’s offer for cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic. The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, responded Wednesday in a statement carried by state media that underscores how sensitive North Korea is to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image as its guards against the pandemic and the economic fallout.