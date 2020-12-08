Illinois surpasses 800,000 cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois has reached 800,000 since the pandemic began.



On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases along with 145 more deaths.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 804,174 cases and 13,487 deaths in the state since the pandemic started.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608. As of last night, 5,199 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,071 patients were in the ICU and 626 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 11.8%.



In Region 1, the positivity rate for the virus increased slightly, bringing the seven-day rolling positivity rate up to 14.9%.

