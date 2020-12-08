Illinois expects to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine every week starting next week

CHICAGO (WREX) — One of the top doctors in Illinois says the state should be receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine fairly often.



During Tuesday's daily press briefing on COVID-19, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state should be receiving the vaccine every week.

"We are expecting vaccine next week, and then we expect vaccine every week after," Dr. Ezike said.



Dr. Ezike says the state expects to receive 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and as many as 400,000 doses of a Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks. However, Dr. Ezike and Governor JB Pritzker said that number can change as soon as tomorrow.

Hospital workers and residents of long-term care facilities will get the first doses of the vaccine. Dr. Ezike says she's unsure of when the vaccine will be made available to the public, but knows it will take time.

"It will take months to roll out the vaccine to the priority groups, and even longer for it to be given to the general public. I ask that people be patient. Patience. We can only allocate the vaccine that we're actually given, so we're prioritizing those at greatest risk of exposure and severe illness. And then we will continue to move through those established priorities," Dr. Ezike said.

Once made available to the public, Dr. Ezike says it'll be on all residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible to get to Phase 5 of the state's Restore Illinois plan.

"It's gonna be an all-in Illinois effort. People will go to their doctors' offices. There will be mass vaccination drives," Dr. Ezike said.

While many are optimistic about the vaccine, there is skepticism about the vaccine, including in communities of color. Dr. Ezike says she understands why there's skepticism in those communities.

"There's a lot of work to be done there, and there's very valid reasons why that skepticism exists. Public health has not always done right by communities of color," Dr. Ezike said.



Dr. Ezike says IDPH will work churches across the state and other organizations to give appropriate information, answer questions, dispel clear myths and work on "real issues that are still barriers."

Governor JB Pritzker reiterated the state will not provide a vaccine if it is not deemed safe.

"Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe," Gov. Pritzker said.

Illinois officials continue to say the vaccine will not be mandatory.

