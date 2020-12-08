Funeral for 4th Chicago Police officer to die from COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — A funeral service will be held for a Chicago Police officer who last month became the fourth officer on the force to die from COVID-19. Fourteen-year department veteran Titus Moore was found dead in his Chicago home on Nov. 24. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined that he died from a COVID-19 infection, with other natural causes contributing to his death. The private funeral service for Moore is scheduled for Tuesday morning.