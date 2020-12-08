Skip to Content

Family of suicidal man killed by police files federal suit

5:19 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a man who was killed by a Minnesota deputy as he knelt in a residential street with a gun to his own head has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Krook was acquitted in March of second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 death of 23-year-old Benjamin Evans. Evans was shot after a 40-minute standoff with authorities. The federal complaint names Krook and other members of the sheriff’s office. The family is asking for a jury to determine compensatory and punitive damages. An attorney for the defendants said Tuesday that Evans’ gun did “point in the direction” of the deputies during the encounter.

