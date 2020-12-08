Facebook group gives gift cards to frontline workers

DEKALB (WREX) — In the spring, a group in DeKalb collected donations to help feed frontline workers. Now, months later, the group steps up once again.

Taking Care of Our Caretakers is rounding up people to show local healthcare workers that the community is supporting their hard work day in and day out. They are giving different essential workers gift cards from local restaurants. The group hopes the gift will not only feed others, but also put in the local economy.

Taking Care of Our Caretakers has two fundraising events coming up on Friday. There will be Clean for a Cause from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Hy-Vee at 2700 DeKalb Ave., in Sycamore. Clean USA will clean frontline workers' vehicles for free.

Also on Friday at the Hy-Vee in Sycamore, there is Light Up DeKalb County. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., people can buy a luminary kit. Some of the money raised from sales will go toward the group.