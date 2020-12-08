Ex-Rep. Katie Hill wins restraining order against ex-husband

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has granted former congresswoman Katie Hill a restraining order against her ex-husband. She has accused him of brutality during their 15-year relationship and of leaking nude photos and other material that forced her resignation. Kenneth Heslep was ordered Tuesday to stay away from Hill, her mother and sister. Heslep has denied that he provided nude photos of Hill and a campaign aide to a media outlet. In her filing, Hill accused him of a continuing smear campaign. Hill won a California House seat in 2018 but resigned in 2019, acknowledging the affair with the aide.