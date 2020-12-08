Egypt says 40 militants killed in Sinai since September

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — The Egyptian military says forces have killed at least 40 militants over the past three months in raids and airstrikes against an Islamic insurgency in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. In a statement Tuesday, the military said the clashes killed or wounded at least six troops. The military says forces destroyed around 440 hideouts and weapons depots and dismantled around 160 explosive devices since Sept. 1. Egypt has been battling militants in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. In February 2018, Egypt launched an operation against militants in the Sinai and the Western Desert along the border with Libya.