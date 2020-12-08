Dosunmu, balance help No. 6 Illinois beat No. 10 Duke 83-68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini. Illinois jumped to a 14-2 lead and led throughout the game. That lead reached 14 points by halftime and never slipped below double figures again. Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils. It marked the Blue Devils’ second home loss to a highly ranked Big Ten team in a week as they play with no fans in Cameron Indoor Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.