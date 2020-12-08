COVID-19 testing site at UIC Health Sciences Campus in Rockford to expand
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A COVID-19 testing site in Winnebago County is expanding as another location is set to close.
Starting Friday, Dec. 11, the COVID-19 testing site on Rockton Avenue operated by Crusader Community Health will close.
The change will allow Crusader Community Health to return to its core mission of providing healthcare to community residents, according to the Northern Illinois PIO.
As a result, the testing site at the UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford will expand testing capacity for the community to cover those individuals who would have been tested at the Rockton Avenue location.
