Skip to Content

Champions Ball on hold, Hall of Famers announced

New
4:39 pm Top Sports Stories
Tom-Schwalbach
Tom Schwalbach, who was inducted into the RPS 205 Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 1964 West football team, will be enshrined under the coaches category in 2021.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The annual Champions Ball ceremony for the Rockford Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame inductions is on hold due to COVID-19, but the district is still announcing this coming year's honorees.

Under the athlete category, East baseball's Rodney Myers, Auburn softball and basketball's Jametta Bland and Rockford High School football and basketball's Ralph Baker will be inducted in the class of 2021. The 2002-'05 Guilford boys soccer teams will get honored in the team category. Former Rockford Elementary Basketball Association coordinator Dan Miller makes it in the service category. And rounding out the class of 2021 is former West High School and Guilford football coach Tom Schwalbach in the coach category.

Normally, the ceremony takes place in February and features a guest speaker and hundreds of guests to witness the induction ceremony, but due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the ceremony is on hold with no future date yet determined.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

More Stories

Skip to content