Champions Ball on hold, Hall of Famers announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The annual Champions Ball ceremony for the Rockford Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame inductions is on hold due to COVID-19, but the district is still announcing this coming year's honorees.

Under the athlete category, East baseball's Rodney Myers, Auburn softball and basketball's Jametta Bland and Rockford High School football and basketball's Ralph Baker will be inducted in the class of 2021. The 2002-'05 Guilford boys soccer teams will get honored in the team category. Former Rockford Elementary Basketball Association coordinator Dan Miller makes it in the service category. And rounding out the class of 2021 is former West High School and Guilford football coach Tom Schwalbach in the coach category.

Normally, the ceremony takes place in February and features a guest speaker and hundreds of guests to witness the induction ceremony, but due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the ceremony is on hold with no future date yet determined.