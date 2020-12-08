Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese space agency officials say they are delighted by the return of a small capsule containing asteroid soil samples obtained by their Hayabusa2 spacecraft and they are anxiously waiting to look inside after preparations are complete. The Hayabusa2 dropped the capsule from space and it landed in the Australian Outback over the weekend. It arrived in Japan earlier Tuesday and it will soon be studied for insight into the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the capsule, tightly sealed and carefully stored in a container box, arrived at its research facility near Tokyo for curation and analysis beginning later this month.