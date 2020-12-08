Biden tells civil rights leaders he’ll advance racial equity

DETROIT (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has met with leaders of some of the nation’s top civil rights organizations and vowed that his administration will prioritize racial justice and assemble a diverse Cabinet that can tackle pressing equity issues. Tuesday’s wide-ranging meeting, which included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, lasted for nearly two hours and touched on how racial justice will be a common thread the administration centers while addressing policing and criminal justice reform, COVID-19, the nation’s racial wealth gap, voting rights and more during Biden’s presidency. The meeting comes after Biden has received increasing pressure to ensure that his Cabinet is representative of the nation.