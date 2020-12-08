Apple to tighten app privacy, remove apps that don’t comply

LONDON (AP) — Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don’t comply with a new anti-tracking measure. An executive at the U.S. tech giant said it’s set to roll out the anti-tracking feature next year and warned it could kick apps off its widely used App Store if they don’t obey its requirements. Called App Tracking Transparency, it will require apps to clearly ask for users permission before tracking them. In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon have to start giving users more details about the personal data each app uses.