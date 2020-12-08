AP Interview: EU regulator hopes for ‘multiple’ vaccines

TORONTO (AP) — The executive director of the European Medicines Agency said she hopes there might be “multiple” vaccines to help stop the coronavirus pandemic by the end of next year. In an interview with the Associated Press, Emer Cooke said the EU regulator might approve the first COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech after an “extraordinary meeting” to evaluate the evidence on December 29. A second shot made by Moderna Inc. could be green-lighted on Jan 12. Cooke said that there are still questions about how long vaccines might provide immunity, but that she hoped they would ultimately help slow the coronavirus.