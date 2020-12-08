Alabama man accused of killing Tammy Tracey brought back to Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The man accused of murdering Tammy Tracey in 1987 has been brought back to Winnebago County.



Jesse Smith, 64, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday morning on first degree murder charges. Smith is being held on $5 million bond and has a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Smith was taken into custody in Albany, Georgia last month. A day after his arrest, Smith waived his right to an extradition hearing and was brought back to Illinois, where he now faces murder charges. Smith



Smith faces first degree murder charges for the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey. Tracey's disappearance launched a massive search to find her.

A year later, her remains were discovered at the Sugar River Forest Preserve by a bird watcher. Since then, authorities say they have not rested in finding her killer.