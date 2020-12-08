2020 Action Plan: The Rockford Park District Board votes to make cuts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District faces a budget deficit of nearly $800,000. That gives it three options: raise taxes, pass an unbalanced budget, or make cuts.

On Tuesday night, the board met on Zoom and took the first step by voting on cuts and closures.

Budget challenges are not new for the Rockford Park District, but Executive Director Jay Sandine said, at some point, hard decisions need to be made.

"We have all these expense increases, but our property tax revenue — to offset them — is staying the same while our expenses continue to go up every year," Sandine explained.

Here's a story we did back in October on the big ticket items the 2020 Action Plan had proposed cuts and closures to when it was formally unveiled to the public.

Before the board took a vote Tuesday night, seven speakers made emotional pleas to save some facilities.

"I've spoken to many Elliot golfers and the majority have said they will no longer buy a pass if Elliot is closed," one speaker warned.

"The Friends of Beyer Park are not willing to trade the Park, or any part of it, for revenue from the sale," another speaker added. "We unanimously condemn the sale."

Ultimately, the board decided to close Elliot Golf Course and repurpose Mercyhealth Sportscore One.

Sandine explained to the board the repurposing of Sportscore One is a part of a broader five-year plan to open up the space for conservation. As for Elliot Golf Course, the sale of the property could come as early as next year.

Initially, Riverview Ice House and an acre of Beyer Park were on the chopping block, but those decisions were modified. Sandine says the park district will work with groups to find donors and grants to utilize the Ice House. For Beyer Park, the park district agreed to mediate with a community action group and the International Women's Baseball Center to build a museum on the north end of the property.

Sandine and board members tried to remind each other, and the some 50 people still on the Zoom call, that this isn't a personal decision. It's a financial one.

"We know that we've got to make some tough decisions and none of them will please everyone," Ian Linnabary, park district board member, explained.

"We've listened to the community based upon the survey (a survey from 2018 that asked the community what areas and facilities it valued most) and it's time to move forward," newest park district board member Martesha Brown added.

But even with these cuts and closures, the board could still decide to raise property taxes. Earlier Tuesday, Sandine said the recommendation is to hold the line, which the board has done for the past six years. But after the budget presentation, some board members did express an interest in considering a property tax raise.

However, that's a decision that won't come for at least another week. Board members did suggest additional meetings to discuss the property tax and the budget. The board will have to make a decision on the tax levy by the end of the year, and the budget by early next year.