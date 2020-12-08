1 killed, 2 critically injured in Omaha house explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials say an explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Nebraska, has left one person dead and two others critically injured. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says firefighters who responded to the explosion shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday found one person dead. Fitzpatrick says two other people were rushed to a hospital. The explosion also caused significant damage to homes on either side of the house. The blast in south-central Omaha rained splintered lumber and other debris throughout the neighborhood, and witnesses say it was felt and heard miles away. The cause wasn’t immediately released.