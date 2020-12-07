Skip to Content

Winn. Co Board changes procedures on voting

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:43 pm Top Stories
Winnebago-County-Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The new Winnebago County Board passed several changes Monday night.

Here is the most significant one:

The board will no longer automatically vote on items that don't make it out of their committees.

In the past, items that weren't passed by their committees were still voted on by the full board. But now, items that aren't passed out of their committees can only be voted on by the full board if a majority of board members decide to bring it to the board floor.

Richard Bodee

Richard Bodee is a reporter at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team in June 2019 after graduating from DePaul University with a Master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

More Stories

Skip to content