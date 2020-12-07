Winn. Co Board changes procedures on voting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The new Winnebago County Board passed several changes Monday night.

Here is the most significant one:

The board will no longer automatically vote on items that don't make it out of their committees.

In the past, items that weren't passed by their committees were still voted on by the full board. But now, items that aren't passed out of their committees can only be voted on by the full board if a majority of board members decide to bring it to the board floor.