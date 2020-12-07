UAE royal buys stake in controversial Israeli soccer club

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, which has gained notoriety for never having an Arab player on its roster, says an Emirati investor has purchased a 50% stake in the team. The team said on Monday that Sheikh Kamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, has pledged to invest 300 million shekels, or about $90 million, into the club over the next decade. Moshe Hogeg, owner of Beitar, says the deal represents “new days of coexistence, achievements and brotherhood.” Al Nahyan said he was thrilled to be a partner in a “glorious club.”