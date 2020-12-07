Stephenson County coroner charged with drug possession

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County coroner will serve probation after he is charged with drug possession.

Timothy J. Leamon was sentenced to 24 months of probation on Dec. 4, according to the Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office. Leamon must also pay a fine, do community service and submit to random drug testing.

Leamon previously pleaded guilty to the charges. He has served as county coroner since 2016.

The Stephenson County Deputy Coroner said the office will issue a statement at a later date.