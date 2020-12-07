Some local hospitals won’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine right away

ROCKFORD (WREX) —A potential end to the coronavirus pandemic is in sight. Governor Pritzker has announced hospitals in 50 counties, with the highest death rate per capita, will get the COVID-19 vaccine first once the FDA approves it.

Not on that list, is lee county.

"If the state had its way, there would be ample vaccines to provide to every single county because it is a big deal everywhere," said Lee County Health Administrator Cathy Ferguson.

But because it can't, healthcare workers at hospitals like KSB in Lee County won't get the vaccine right away.

"Once we receive it, we then to tier our (staff) to figure out who we are going to vaccinate first. And then amongst that, our tier one would involve our ER, ICU and COVID unit" said KSB Infection Preventionist Heather Smith. "When our time comes for that vaccine, I know there will be a lot of happy people".

Stephenson County also won't get the vaccine in this first round. But for FHN, the county's primary hospital, it's not that simple.

"We serve more than just Stephenson County. We have a good presence in Carrol County because Carrol County does not have its own hospital. So we tend to service a lot of people in that area," said FHN CEO Mark Gridley.

FHN says it's unclear when it could get the vaccine. But the hospital eagerly awaits, as Carroll county nearly tops of counties the list when it comes to death rates.