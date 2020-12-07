Roscoe VFW Post 2955 remembers the fallen in Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

ROSCOE (WREX) — Several people came together Monday to remember the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2955 Color Guard gathered at the boat landing at Riverside Park for a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day program. On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 people were killed after hundreds of Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The attack launched the United States into World War II.

After a short address and a prayer, a wreath was tossed into the Rock River at the ceremony. Then rifle volleys and Taps began at 11:58 a.m., around the time the attack began.

"It was something that happened out of nowhere," said VFW Post 2955 Commander Ruben Hernandez. "And, tragically, we lost so many sailors, personnel that we must never forget that day, ever."

Roscoe VFW Post 2955 holds this ceremony every year.