Rockford gas prices drop but nationwide prices climb, here’s why

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford continues to drop while the national average starts to increase.

The price at the pump locally sits at $2.07 per gallon, that's almost a five cent drop from last week and about ten cents lower than a month ago.

Nationally, prices are up a little more than three cents over last week, up to $2.16 per gallon.

Experts from GasBuddy say demand for gas is still low due to the pandemic, but oil prices are rising because of optimism around a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say if that hype is overblown, gas prices could drop again nationwide in the weeks and months ahead.