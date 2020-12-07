Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have erected their own Christmas tree in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda in defiance of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. The Department of Administration typically places a towering evergreen in the rotunda to celebrate winter holidays, but Evers decided not to do so this year because the building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell asked the DOA on Dec. 1 for a permit to erect an “historical display” in the rotunda from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6. The DOA denied the permit. The lawmakers set up a Christmas tree in the rotunda anyway, complete with a sign saying the tree is theirs and no one should remove it.