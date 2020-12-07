Region One’s positivity rate continues to fall on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate in Region One fell again on Monday after it decreased most of last week as well.

In Region One, the seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 14.7%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

All nine counties in the region stayed below 20% as well.

Here's a breakdown of the positivity rate in each county in our region:

Boone: 18.8%

Carroll: 8.4%

DeKalb: 14%

Jo Daviess: 8.9%

Lee: 11.4%

Ogle: 16.4%

Stephenson: 13.9%

Whiteside: 13%

Winnebago: 15.4%

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths. The state's total is now 796,264 cases and 12,343 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, labs ran more than 77,500 tests for a total of more than 11 million since the pandemic began.

Throughout the state, 5,190 people were in the hospital of which 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 were on ventilators.

The state's seven-day rolling case positivity is 10.3% while the test positivity rate is 11.9%.