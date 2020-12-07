Skip to Content

Pritzker: Next four weeks most crucial of entire pandemic

CHICAGO (WREX) — As Illinois and health leaders brace for a potential Thanksgiving holiday surge in cases, they plea with the public to not let their guards down in fighting off COVID-19.

Monday marks 18 days since Tier 3 mitigations took effect across the state and Gov. JB Pritzker said not much has changed in the data since then. The most recent COVID-19 data shows that Illinois reported 8,691 new cases over the past 24 hours and 90 deaths.

Among those who died since Sunday, is a teenaged girl from Lake County, a woman in her 20s from Kane County and a woman in her 30s from Cook County. According to Pritzker, Illinois averages 152 deaths per day.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said health experts predict a Thanksgiving surge start to rear its head at the end of this week or the start of next week.

"Remember there's a timeline, the cases happen first. It's not that people just end up in the hospital all of a sudden and we see the spike in hospitalizations." Dr. Ezike said. "You'll see the increases first and that will then be followed up by an increase in hospitalizations."

