Pritzker: “Next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this entire pandemic”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Monday marked 18 days since Gov. JB Pritzker put the entire state under Tier 3 mitigations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While numbers have looked better in almost every region, Pritzker said everyone should remain cautious for the expected surge following Thanksgiving gatherings.

The governor explained three out of every four staffed hospital beds in Illinois are currently in use. He also noted the state is now averaging 152 deaths per day from complications with COVID-19. That’s an average of 35 more deaths per day than IDPH reported during the peak of the pandemic this spring.

Data provided by the Pritzker administration.

Pritzker emphasized residents must be careful with more holidays around the corner.

“These next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this entire pandemic,” Pritzker said. “We quite literally have very limited leeway in our hospital systems to manage another surge.”

As a result, Pritzker renewed his message for people to mask up, social distance, and plan smaller holiday gatherings to avoid spreading the virus.

Deaths reported Monday included a teenager and someone in their 20’s. Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed once again that COVID-19 can impact anyone.

“This is just another reminder that COVID doesn’t just sicken and kill older adults, but can be a deadly disease at all ages,” Ezike said.