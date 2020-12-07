Pompeo to speak in Georgia as Senate run-offs loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to deliver a speech extolling the Trump administration’s foreign policy this week in Georgia ahead of key Senate run-off elections that will determine control of the upper chamber of Congress. Pompeo will address threats posed by China in an address to Georgia Tech on Wednesday, according to the university. Pompeo has been heavily criticized for departing from the traditionally non-partisan role of the nation’s top diplomat by making appearances that have political overtones over the past several months.