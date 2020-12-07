Polish state oil refiner buying key private media company

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state-run oil company says it is buying a large private media group that owns daily and weekly newspapers in the country. The CEO of PKN Orlen said Monday that the company is buying Polska Press from its current owner, Germany’s Verlagsgruppe Passau. The decision is consistent with an effort by the nationalist ruling party to decrease the significant level of foreign ownership of the media in Poland. But critics of the party fear that the change in ownership will be a blow to media freedom. The party, Law and Justice, has already transformed state TV, radio and other media into party mouthpieces.