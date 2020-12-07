OSF HealthCare says traveling could create layers of problems for local hospitals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Traveling or hosting for Thanksgiving this year could create ripple effects in our local hospitals.

"If we see higher COVID numbers and we have a lot of sicker COVID patients taking up our hospitals beds, we have less room for patients who are sick with other things, such as if you have a heart attack or a stroke," said OSF HealthCare Northern Region Director of Quality and Safety Liz Levi.

OSF HealthCare says you're still not cleared to travel even if you've tested negative after being exposed to coronavirus.

That's because you could have the virus and just not show symptoms. The virus also may be not be strong enough to render a positive test.

OSF HealthCare suggests you make the sacrifices now and stay home so we can eventually celebrate the holidays together.

"What we don't want to have is have people unnecessarily gathering together now only to end up having themselves or their loved ones in the hospital over Christmas," said Levi.

OSF HealthCare adds that the stress on all hospital staff would grow even more if hospitalizations were to increase.