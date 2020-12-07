North Carolina gets $14M from record telemarketing penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public schools will receive $14 million for the state’s share of a record settlement with a satellite television company that federal courts have determined participated in unlawful telemarketing activities. State Attorney General Josh Stein and other government attorneys who anchored the litigation against Dish Network announced the $210 million settlement several months after a federal appeals court decision addressing a 2017 trial judgment in Illinois. The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Dish will pay $126 million to the federal government, with the remainder being distributed to North Carolina and three other states. The lawsuit was filed over a decade ago.